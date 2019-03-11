Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Grants Pass Parkway

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Josephine County man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the Grants Pass Parkway.
Police said on the morning of March 10, a 24-year-old Grants Pass woman was driving on the Parkway near “F” Street when she hit a 28-year-old male pedestrian crossing in an area of the road posted “not a crosswalk.”
The man was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center where he was reportedly in critical but stable condition.
Officers said the area around the incident was closed off for about three hours to allow for a full investigation.
“Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to remind everyone to use the proper crosswalks,” police said, “follow the crosswalk signals and be alert for vehicles while you are in the crosswalk. This area is a higher speed location which increases risks to pedestrians who attempt to cross in areas which are not safe for navigating on foot.”
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 541-450-6260.