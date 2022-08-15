Pedestrian dies in Klamath Falls crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A pedestrian died in a crash in Klamath Falls over the weekend.

Oregon State Police said at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, a man walked into the roadway in the area of South 6th Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. He reportedly stopped in the middle of the westbound lane and was hit by a Toyota pickup truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

The driver of the pickup truck cooperated with investigators, OSP said.

