Pedestrian hit and killed in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County, Ore.- A woman walking in the roadway in Siskiyou County died late Friday night after she was hit by a driver.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says Rose Marie Amling died after she was hit about 11 p.m. the night of August 18. The crash happened near Old State Highway in the eastern part of Siskiyou County. Emergency workers were immediately notified, however they were unable to save her after arriving on scene.
While investigating the accident, a Sheriff’s deputy was contacted by a woman looking for her mother. Amling was identified using information provided by that woman.
According to a release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, both the traffic accident and the cause of death are still under investigation.