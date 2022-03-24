Pedestrian hit, killed on Table Rock Road in Medford

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A pedestrian died after being hit by at least one vehicle near the Central Point Costco Thursday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:00 a.m. on March 24, someone was struck and killed by a vehicle on Table Rock Road near Hamrick Road.

The county’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to investigate while the area was closed down.

The identity of the person who died will be publicly released once their family members have been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The involved parties are reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was released by police.