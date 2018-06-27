Pedestrian hit, suspect arrested after Medford police chase

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a driver wanted by U.S. Marshals after a chase through Medford. But the incident caused an even bigger traffic issue when a pedestrian was hit by another driver.
Just before noon on June 27, police were attempting to pull over a reckless driver when he took off.
The chase ended at the intersection of Barnett and Highland, when another driver, distracted by the chase, hit an 86-year old man in the crosswalk on his motorized scooter.
Medford Police Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “People were distracted by the responding police and, sometimes, when that happens they are not paying attention to the roadway and they’re paying attention to the police cars and want to see what’s happening and, then this accident occurred.”
The victim didn’t want to go on camera but told NBC5 News that he was in shock and was unable to get out of his scooter when it was hit.
The woman who hit the elderly man was cited for distracted driving.
Police arrested Robert David Hutsell for eluding police and reckless driving. Arrest records show Hutsell is currently on probation on a federal charge.