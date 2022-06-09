Pedestrian killed after getting hit by motorcycle in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person died after getting hit by a motorcycle in Medford.

Police said at about 10:39 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Crater Lake Avenue when it hit a pedestrian who was in the middle of the number 2 lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

According to the Medford Police Department, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

Investigators determined the crash was non-criminal and no arrests or citations were issued.

No further information was provided by MPD.