Pedestrian killed in Coos Bay crash

COOS BAY, Ore. – A pedestrian was killed on Highway 101 in Coos County Tuesday night.

Oregon State Police said it happened near milepost 239 in the community of Coos Bay.

Its preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Toyota 4Runner, operated by a Coos Bay 17-year-old, struck and killed a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway.

Weather and low visibility are being investigated as contributing factors.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for several hours.