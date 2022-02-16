Pedestrian killed in Coquille crash

COQUILLE, Ore. – Police are asking for help tracking down a vehicle that was possibly involved in a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Investigators said at about 1:30 a.m. on February 16, 56-year-old Charles Chew was struck by a vehicle on West Central Boulevard in Coquille. His dog was hit by another car immediately after.

Chew did not survive.

Police didn’t provide many details, but they did say they’re looking for a 2014-2018 white Jeep crossover-style vehicle similar to the photograph above this article. There may be damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114.