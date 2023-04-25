Pedestrian killed in crash on I-5 in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A deadly crash on I-5 in Medford closed the interstate for more than an hour over the weekend.

OSP confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near the Crater Lake Highway exit off I-5, Exit 30, in Medford.

According to ODOT, the incident happened Saturday night and closed the northbound lanes of the interstate until just before 11 p.m.

OSP has not released the name of the deceased or any other information about the crash.

