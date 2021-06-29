Pedestrian killed in I-5 crash south of Yreka

GRENADA, Calif. – A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County.
The California Highway Patrol said just at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported seeing a shirtless male standing in the middle of the southbound lanes of I-5 near Grenada. That’s about ten miles south of Yreka.
As officers responded to the area, the pedestrian walked in front of a southbound semi-truck hauling a trailer in the fast lane. He was hit by the truck and the impact sent him into the slow lane, where he was hit a few moments later by a Toyota Prius.
The pedestrian died from injuries sustained during the collisions.
Both of the vehicles involved stopped after the incident.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the investigation is continuing. No further information was released.