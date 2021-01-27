Pedestrian killed in Josephine County crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Grants Pass.
Police said on the night of January 26, officers received numerous reports of a man being struck by a vehicle on Williams Highway near New Hope Road.
When first responders got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man from New York dead.
The driver who hit the man remained at the scene, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Officers said, at this time, there doesn’t appear to be any criminal conduct on behalf of the driver.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.