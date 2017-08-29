Pedestrian killed in Josephine County crash

Josephine County, Ore. – A 24-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle south of Grants Pass, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on August 28 around 3:28 p.m. in the area of New Hope Road and Teel Lane.
Witnesses told police Thomas Pena crossed the street then abruptly returned to the roadway into the path of an incoming vehicle.
Pena was struck by the vehicle and killed, JSCO said.
Investigators believe Pena intentionally placed himself in the path of the vehicle.
Police have not released any additional information about the incident.