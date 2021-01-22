Pedestrian killed in Yreka crash

YREKA, Calif. — Police say a person was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in Yreka.
The Yreka Police Department said at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, a 70-year-old Yreka resident crossed South Main Street outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old woman from Siskiyou County. Officers said the pedestrian walked directly into the path of the vehicle, which was traveling at about 35 miles-per-hour.
The name of the person who was killed will be released publicly once family members have been notified.
No further information about the incident was released.