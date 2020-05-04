Home
Pedestrian killed on I-5

MEDFORD, ORE. — One person is dead after being hit by a car on I-5. ODOT tells NBC5 News it happened just after midnight on the southbound lanes near milepost 29 in Medford.

All traffic southbound is closed between milepost 30 and 27, drivers are using Highway 99 as an alternate.

Oregon State Police are leading the investigation, but the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police and Central Point Police were called in to help.

OSP is expected to release more information later.

 

