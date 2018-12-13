Pedestrian killed on I-5

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 5 in Central Point Thursday morning.
Oregon State Police said at about 6:15 a.m., a man tried to cross the northbound lanes of I-5 near exit 33. The person was hit and killed by an SUV.
At the time of the crash, it was dark and foggy in the area.
Police closed down one lane of the highway to allow for an investigation. They began clearing the roadway at about 9:00 a.m.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.