Pedestrian killed on I-5 near Canyonville

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Early Friday morning, a man was killed on Interstate 5 in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said it happened at about 3:00 a.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 97 south of Canyonville.

The preliminary investigation shows a commercial motor vehicle or large RV struck a pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Blondell of Wolf Creek, as he was walking on the interstate.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the vehicle did not stop, and the case is being investigated as a hit and run

If you know anything, contact OSP.