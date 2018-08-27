Pedestrian safety enforcement in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police were focusing on crosswalk safety Monday, making sure drivers stop for pedestrians.
Police were at the intersection of Minnesota and Crater Lake Avenue, watching for people who didn’t stop for a plainclothes officer crossing the road.
They say wherever two roads meet there is a crosswalk, whether it’s painted on the ground or not. And once someone starts to cross, you have to stop until they make their way through the adjacent lane.
“It’s really important for everyone to stop. That’s the big concern is when one lane stops and the other person doesn’t stop in the lane next to it,” explained Sgt. Trevor Arnold
It’s also important for pedestrians to allow traffic enough time to slow down and stop safely.
Police say with school starting up, it’s important for everyone to be aware of the rules.