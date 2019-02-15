Pedestrian seriously injured by alleged drunk driver

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person walking on a Medford sidewalk was hit by an allegedly impaired driver early Friday morning.
While the investigation is ongoing, at this point police believe a pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk along East McAndrews Road near North Riverside Avenue in the early morning hours of February 15.
At about 2:30 a.m., the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that drove up onto the sidewalk, causing serious injuries to the pedestrian.
The driver involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Officers added the driver—32-year-old Medford resident Ashley McCallum—showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was arrested at the scene.
McCallum was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for assault in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.