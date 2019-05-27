Pedestrian seriously injured in Grants Pass crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle outside a Grants Pass fast-food restaurant.
Police said just after midnight on May 27, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Kime-Pelt struck Medford resident Tyler Lyons in front of the Grants Pass Burger King on Rogue River Highway.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lyons in the roadway unresponsive but breathing. The 21-year-old was taken to a Medford hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police Lyons ran in front of Kime-Pelt’s vehicle. Investigators said, “Alcohol consumption by Lyons appears to be a major factor in this incident.”
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Kime-Pelt was cooperative with the investigation and was not intoxicated. However, he was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on an unrelated charge.