DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A person died after getting hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Anika Jamison of Florence was walking in the travel lanes of I-5 north of Roseburg when they were hit by a northbound utility truck driven by a 57-year-old Roseburg resident.

Jamison did not survive.

No further information was provided by OSP.