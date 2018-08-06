Pedestrian struck on Hwy. 62, police seeking information from witnesses

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A pedestrian was reportedly struck twice by vehicles on Highway 62, sustaining critical injuries.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at approximately 11:48 p.m. on August 4. The incident occurred on Highway 62 near milepost 5.
OSP’s investigation showed that Jason Ziegler was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee westbound when he struck a pedestrian, Ignacio Hernandez, who was in the roadway at the time of the incident. Ziegler stopped at the scene and called 911.
Witnesses said that after the initial collision, a second vehicle hit Hernandez. The second driver did not stop at the scene.
Hernandez is being treated at Rogue Regional Medical Center. OSP said he sustained serious injuries.
Oregon State Police is asking anyone with information on the second vehicle to call the OSP Southern Command Center at 541-776-6111 and reference case number SP18-290557.