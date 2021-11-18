Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine availability in Jackson, Josephine Counties

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — At the beginning of the November, the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. According to the Associated Press, at least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone.

Every Wednesday, The Josephine County Fairgrounds opens up, not for funnel cake and fair rides but instead, for adults and kids to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Emily Short, a mom of three freshly vaccinated children says it’s a relief. “Very happy that it’s finally available for them,” she explained.

This specific clinic runs every Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. “It’s a measure of relief to know that they’re not going to bring it home, or spread it to anybody who is vulnerable,” said Short. The county expects to keep it open every week through the end of the year or longer if needed. “It was very easy and registration was easy. I was disappointed it wasn’t the very next day obviously, but I am happy with it,” she said.

While there are many clinics with the pediatric vaccine popping up in southern Oregon, Jackson County Public Health hasn’t brought it to the Expo yet. “If you have a 5 year old who screams and cries and throws their arms around, a drive-thru isn’t a good option for them,” said Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Public Health.

Just because it isn’t at the Expo, doesn’t mean you can’t find an open clinic. “Right here, it’s just a walk-in go for it, you’re done. I mean it’s easier than getting your teeth pulled,” said Maureen Wright, a woman who had just received her booster shot at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

This week alone, there’s a clinic at Orchard Hill Elementary on Friday, with others popping up at the Crater High School gym and Kids Unlimited this Saturday.