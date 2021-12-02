Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available at The Expo starting next week

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Southern Oregonians will soon have the option to get their kids vaccinated at a drive-through clinic.

Jackson County Public Health said starting Sunday, December 5, pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available at The Expo in Central Point.

“I would encourage parents/guardians to assess whether having their child get vaccinated in a drive-through model will be appropriate for them,” said Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion and Preparedness Manager for Jackson County Public Health. “If your child has a fear of getting vaccinated and that has resulted in them needing your assistance to help them hold still, a clinic setting may be a better option for them. It is something for parents to consider.”

The Jackson County Expo is located at 1 Peninger Road in Central Point. The vaccination site entrance is at Gate 1 ½. It will be open on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The clinic will be closed from December 23 through the 26.

For other vaccination site locations, call 211 or visit the Oregon Health Authority’s Vaccine finder site.