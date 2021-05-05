Pediatric COVID cases decline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – New cases of COVID-19 in children continue to decline.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, roughly 72,000 new child cases were reported last week.
It is the second consecutive week where there has been a decline in new pediatric cases following increases in March and April.
The experts say that children represented 13.8% of all cases.
As of April 29, over 3.78 million cases have tested positive since the pandemic began.