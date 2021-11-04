Pediatric COVID vaccine appointments available in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Shortly after the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for kids ages 5-11, parents are able to schedule vaccination appointments in Josephine County.

On Tuesday, November 2, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

Two days later, Josephine County announced parents can start scheduling COVID-19 appointments for kids by calling the county’s vaccine center at 541-916-7030.

The county said about 200 pediatric Pfizer doses will be distributed to providers Thursday, courtesy of Yamhill County Public Health. Residents of Josephine County can schedule appointments for November 5 and 6.

“We are incredibly grateful to Yamhill County for sharing their initial doses so that we could start vaccinating this weekend,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, JCPH deputy health officer. “Public Health, local providers and local pharmacies appreciate parents being patient as we wait on federal supply of vaccines to our county.”

Another 2,400 pediatric doses should arrive early next week.