Pediatric COVID vaccines will be available in Jackson County next week

MEDFORD, Ore. – The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Jackson County next week.

Parents and guardians of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can reach out to their pediatrician, primary care provider, or pharmacist for questions about availability. No appointments are being scheduled at this time.

However, some local centers are already giving it out.

Josephine County Public Health already has a limited 200 doses given by Yamhill County Public Health. But it‘s expecting an additional 2,400 doses from the federal government next week.

Parents in Josephine County can already start scheduling appointments now for Friday and Saturday by calling 541-916-7030.

In Klamath County, public health officials said 1,200 doses were available. Sky Lakes said it began giving out the pediatric doses on Wednesday. The pediatric vaccine is available at the following locations: Walmart Pharmacy, Klamath Tribal Health Clinic for Chiloquin residents, Wholesome Family Medicine for established patients, and Sanford Children’s Clinic for established patients.



In Siskiyou County, pediatric doses will be available during a clinic on November 10. Vaccinations may be available at other healthcare providers before then. Visit https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccine-information for more information.

Pfizer’s pediatric dose is one-third the size of the approved adult dose. Like most adult vaccines it requires two doses. This one will be given out three weeks apart.