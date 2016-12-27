Pediatric patient involved in accident on Mt. Ashland

Mt. Ashland- Ski Patrol at Mt. Ashland Ski Area was called out for two separate incidents Monday afternoon.
The first incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday. Hiram Towle, General Manager of the ski area, said ski patrol, Ashland Fire and Rescue and Mercy Flights all responded to reports of a female pediatric patient with a traumatic injury.
Details of the accident haven’t been released, however Towle told NBC5 News it happened near the bottom of the accident.
Mercy Flights airlifted the patient off the mountain about 4:30 p.m.
At the same time, ski patrol was working on a separate, unrelated incident involving a second patient. Details on that case haven’t been released.
These are developing stories. Check back with NBC5 for updates.