‘Pee-Wee Herman’ actor Paul Reubens dead at 70

(CNN) Paul Reubens, the actor best known for his role as Pee-Wee Herman has died.

His death was announced in a post on his verified Instagram page Monday.

The post says the beloved actor privately fought cancer for years.

As Pee-Wee Herman, Reubens delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity and kindness.

His last Pee-Wee Herman movie was released in 2016.

Paul Reubens was 70 years-old.

Actor Paul Reubens “pee-wee herman” dead at 70

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.