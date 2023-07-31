‘Pee-Wee Herman’ actor Paul Reubens dead at 70

(CNN) Paul Reubens, the actor best known for his role as Pee-Wee Herman has died.
His death was announced in a post on his verified Instagram page Monday.
The post says the beloved actor privately fought cancer for years.
As Pee-Wee Herman, Reubens delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity and kindness.
His last Pee-Wee Herman movie was released in 2016.
Paul Reubens was 70 years-old.
