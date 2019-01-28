Pelosi formally invites Trump to give State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the government officially reopened, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Trump to hold his State of the Union Speech during a joint session of Congress.
A formal letter addressed to the president suggests the speech will take place on February 5.
The reopening of the government had been a term set by Pelosi, who is in charge of inviting the president to speak in front of lawmakers.
In her letter, Pelosi said she had spoken to Trump and agreed on the date.
The House and Senate are still required to pass a resolution inviting the president to give his State of the Union speech.