Pelosi: legislation to limit presidential powers will protect ‘against future abuse’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Democrats on Tuesday introduced a bill to strengthen the limits on presidential power. It would make it more difficult for presidents to issue potentially corrupt pardons or refuse to respond to congressional subpoenas. The bill would also keep a president from holding up funds in a way that is contrary to congressional appropriations.

The “Protecting our Democracy Act” is a direct response to former President Trump’s actions in these and other areas.

Speaking alongside members of the the House Intelligence Committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said no president “has the power to usurp the power of the other branches of government.”

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “This bill is a crucial part of our democracy agenda. Like the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, it will allow our government to function as intended so that we’re not focused on the unscrupulous behavior of a president bent on subverting our democracy when we’re meant to be championing the good work of the American people sent here, who sent us here to accomplish on their behalf.”

The proposal faces an uncertain future as it would need the support of ten Republicans in order to get a vote in the Senate.

