Pelosi to meet with Democrats amid impeachment revolt

Some Democrats are saying their leaders must proceed with full speed on impeachment.
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KT) said, “The impeachment process is going to be inevitable. It’s just a question of when, not if.”
More than two dozen House Democrats are now calling for the House speaker to begin impeachment proceedings.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “You know, I think the case gets stronger the more they stonewall the Congress.”
But Nancy Pelosi is still not convinced, standing by her cautious approach even after a heated meeting with Democratic leadership behind closed doors on Monday.
A reporter asked Pelosi, “Madam Speaker, are you under increased pressure to impeach the president from your caucus?” She replied, “No.”
Pelosi believes impeaching the president should be an evidence-based, bipartisan decision.
A growing number of Democratic lawmakers disagree, saying the stonewalling from the White House leaves them no choice.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) said, “It would be terrible if the fact of protecting the Constitution by starting an impeachment inquiry somehow led to him being able to defy the law even more. Of course, that’s a real fear. But you can’t let political considerations get in the way of your duty and the truth.”
Meantime, the House Judiciary Committee issued two new subpoenas to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and the former White House Counsel’s Chief of staff Annie Donaldson.
Hicks spoke to Special Counsel Robert Mueller about key conversations with President Trump, including about emails Donald Trump Junior sent to set up the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. Donaldson’s detailed notes are cited throughout the Mueller report.
Yet, there is growing uncertainty if Mueller will testify in public.
A source told CNN Mueller does not want to appear “political” after staying silent about his two-year-long investigation.
All of this comes as the Washington Post obtained an IRS confidential draft memo that directly contradicts the Trump Administration’s refusal to hand over President Trump’s tax returns to lawmakers.
The 10-page document says the agency must provide Congress with Trump’s tax returns unless he opts to assert executive privilege. President Trump has not done so.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin instead blocked the request, arguing it “lacks a legitimate purpose.”