Penninger Fire causes delays at Rogue Valley International Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — Several flights were delayed at the Rogue Valley International Airport Tuesday as a result of the Penninger Fire burning in Central Point.
David Bouman told NBC5 News he was waiting for a friend who was set to fly in from Seattle. He was told from airport officials that the flight was delayed two hours after stopping in Eugene to refuel, as all the fuel in Medford was being used to fight the fire.
“We were quite worried that it wasn’t something bigger,” Bouman said. “Was the airport shut down? Was it a fire on the field? Is everything shut down? We didn’t know.”
According to the airports website, several arriving and departing flights showed a delayed status.
You can check the current status of a flight on the airports website here.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.