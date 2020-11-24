Pennsylvania certifies election results

HARRISBURG, Penn. (NBC) – Pennsylvania’s secretary of state has certified the election, with the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes going to Joe Biden.
Kathy Boockvar’s office confirmed votes were submitted by all 67 counties late Monday.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted: “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
In total, 3,458,229 votes were certified for Biden and 3,377,674 were certified for Trump.
Pennsylvania’s certification comes as the Trump campaign pursues a long-shot legal strategy in the state claiming widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots and other issues.
Michigan certified its election Monday. Georgia certified Friday, but is on the threshold of a third count of its votes as requested by the Trump campaign.
Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, all won by Biden, are also expected to certify their results Tuesday. Indiana and North Carolina, where Trump won, are also scheduled to certify sometime Tuesday.
All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on December 14th