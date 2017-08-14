Pennsylvania to reduce standardized testing

Progress, Penn. (WGAL/CNN Newsource) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the state will be reducing its standardized testing on average by 20-percent for grades three through eight.
The Department of Education has removed the language arts and mathematics sections from the Pennsylvania system of school assessment.
Additional questions from the science section were also taken out, which could eliminate about two full days of testing for some schools.
The change will start in the spring of 2018.
Governor Wolf said the decision came after speaking with teachers, students and parents while touring schools across the state.
He said reducing testing time will not reduce accountability. “But it will not reduce the commitment of the commonwealth to make sure we have a system that holds account that provides students with education we all need them to get.”