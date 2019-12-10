Pentagon launches review of troop deployment to U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pentagon’s inspector general has opened a review of U.S troop deployment along the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to a Department of Defense memo obtained by NBC News, the review will determine whether U.S. military deployments along the southern border are legal.
Officials will also investigate the type of activities the troops are doing at the border, the training they received, and the cost of the deployments.
Troop levels at the border have at times surpassed 5,000 since President Trump ordered deployments in 2018.
There are currently 6,500 troops, both active duty military and National Guard, at the border.
The review comes 90 days after 30 members of Congress requested an investigation into whether the deployment violates a law that prohibits active-duty military troops from carrying out law enforcement duties inside the U.S.