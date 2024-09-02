Penultimate day of match play at Southern Oregon Golf Championships

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday was another day of great golf action at the Rogue Valley County Club, with the competitive field for the Southern Oregon Golf Championships continuing to narrow as semi-final matches kicked off at 7 o’clock this morning.

Beginning on Thursday, the nation’s largest amateur match-play tournament held on a single course started with a completely sold-out roster of 416 golfers.

Sunday, less than 150 stepped on to the historic Chandler Egan 18-hole course, with the last tee-time just after 1 p.m.

Triple digit temperatures have been a challenge for players starting later in the day, but one participant says it’s something they get used to for the love of the game.

“I caddied 1988 for a good friend of mine, it was 111 degrees. Of course I was a lot younger then, and I thought I was gonna die. But we made it, somebody carried me with his bag to the last two holes.”

I wanna thank Tracy Snider, Rick our general manager. They have done one heck of a job this year.

Tournament officials say registration fills up quickly, with many players already making plans to return next year.

Putting and chip-in contests saw winners take home over a thousand dollars in prize money, and trophies will be awarded as match play wraps up on Monday.

