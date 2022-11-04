People feeling lucky ahead of record $1.6 Billion Powerball drawing

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Powerball lottery jackpot is now in record territory.

Lottery officials announced today, the grand prize is now up to $1.6 billion.

The last time someone won the jackpot, was August 3.

The largest jackpot ever won was $1.586 billion, which was split between three winning tickets in 2016.

We spoke to someone who bought two tickets at the Ray’s in Jacksonville, also known as “Jackpotville.”

“Every once in a while I do, but I thought, well if there’s that much I figured, I’ll pay one just to take a chance that I might hit it,” Central Point resident Don O’Meara said. I may not, it’s a little exciting to do it, so.”

A family won the $340 million Powerball jackpot back in 2005, at this Ray’s.

The most recent winner in Jacksonville came in 2019, when a man won $3 million using “Mega Millions.”

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night at 8 P.M..