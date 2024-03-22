People moving into Genesis Apartments in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The newest downtown Medford apartment complex has started moving people in.

The 62-unit Genesis apartment-homes first broke ground in 2022. It’s at the corner of South Holly and West 8th streets in downtown Medford.

The buildings are a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments designed for people earning 80% to 120% of the area’s median income.

CPM Real Estate lists the apartments at the Genesis starting at $1,150 a month.

