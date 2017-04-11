People’s Bank breaks ground on new headquarters

Medford, Ore.– A local bank with years of history is celebrating an expansion. The People’s Bank broke ground Tuesday morning on what will be its new corporate headquarters on Biddle Road near Barnes and Noble.
The bank will eventually get rid of its current location on Barnett Road. The added space could mean more job opportunities.
“We anticipate as the bank grows to add more positions,” says Steve Erb, the banks Chief Banking Officer.
“We expect within the next five years to add another 10-15 people,” he says.
The new building is expected to open next March, just in time for the bank’s 20th anniversary.
