Permanent ceasefire reached in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – On Wednesday, President Trump ordered the lifting of economic sanctions against Turkey.
Speaking from the White House, President Trump said Turkey now plans to make permanent a five-day cease-fire in Syria.
President Trump also warned that if Turkey breaches the cease-fire, sanctions will be reinstated.
The president said that all American troops will be leaving Syria but some will remain to safeguard oil fields in Syria. And he said he was reassured by the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that ISIS will remain under lock and key in the region.
“Countless lives are now being saved as a result of our negotiation with Turkey, an outcome reached without spilling one drop of American blood,” Trump said.