Permit now needed for kayaking, paddle boarding

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many people are beating the heat this summer by escaping to lakes and rivers.

But before you grab that paddle board or kayak, you’ll need a permit.

Marine patrol deputies say many Oregonians don’t know about a new law which requires a ‘Waterway Access Permit’ for non-motorized boats 10 feet and longer.

That includes kayaks, canoes, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, and other inflatables.

The permit costs $5 for 7 days and $19 for one year.

You can buy it online through ODFW’s website or at an ODFW office that sells licenses.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re still warning people about the permit, but will eventually have to start enforcing it.

