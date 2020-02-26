Person dies on Mt. Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. – A person died after reportedly falling on Mt. Hood Tuesday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon, a Portland Mountain Rescue climber found a person who fell at the mountain’s 9,400-foot mark. The person was reportedly wearing ski boots.
By 2:15 p.m., rescue team personnel were on their way to the location. They were followed shortly thereafter by a helicopter from the Oregon National Guard but the helicopter was later called off after it was determined the person who fell was dead.
At about 3:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a snowcat vehicle from Timberline Lodge was deployed to recover the body.
