Person found dead in White City Dollar Tree parking lot identified

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The identity of the person who was found dead in the White City Dollar Tree parking lot has been publicly released.

On Tuesday, July 26, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies were investigating a “suspicious death” in the 7300 block of Crater Lake Highway in White City.

At the time, the only details provided were that the case was active and the cause of death was pending an autopsy by an Oregon State Police forensic pathologist.

On Friday, July 29, JCSO identified the person who died as 50-year-old Barbara Jane Esqueda of White City.

JCSO said the death appears to be non-criminal in nature and there is no evidence of homicide.

The autopsy has been completed and further investigation is underway, including toxicology tests.

No further information was provided by deputies.