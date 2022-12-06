Person involved in accidental shooting at Tinseltown theater facing charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police identified the person who accidentally shot themselves at the Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater last month.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown in the Medford Center at about 11:05 p.m. on November 23 after they received a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the theater.

When police arrived, they found a male outside the theater with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The involved male was under the influence of alcohol and other substances and was not cooperative with the initial investigation,” MPD said. “Witness reports of the incident and the evidence on scene helped to confirm this was self-inflicted.”

Shortly after the incident, MPD said the case will be forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

On December 6, MPD publicly identified the suspect as 19-year-old Samuel Arroyo. He was cited for unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangering.

According to police, Arroyo was not taken to the Jackson County Jail due to his injuries.