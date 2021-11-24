Person killed in Butte Falls Highway crash identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators have publicly identified the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash between Butte Falls and Eagle Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, there was a fatal rollover crash in the 8000 block of Butte Falls Highway.

The highway was closed where it meets Crowfoot Road so the county’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team could investigate. The closure lasted for several hours.

After the crash victim’s next of kin was notified, the sheriff’s office publicly identified him as 88-year-old Willfred Leo Moore of Eagle Point.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.