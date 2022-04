DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash south of Roseburg Monday afternoon.

Oregon State Police said at about 2:30 p.m. on April 26, 65-year-old Daniel Charon of Roseburg was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on Interstate 5.

While negotiating a curve near milepost 119, the vehicle left the roadway, rolled over, and came to rest on its roof.

Charon did not survive.

No further information was provided by OSP.