Person of interest arrested in Albany missing person case

ALBANY, Ore. – Police are trying to find an Albany woman who hasn’t contacted family members since December 25, 2019.
The Albany Police Department said on January 8, 2019, a family member called police after being unable to find 37-year-old Tiffany Marie Lazon at her home on Southeast 16th Avenue in Albany.
The next day, officers contacted Tiffany’s estranged husband, 42-year-old Craig Alexander Lazon. He also lives in Albany and stated he didn’t know where Tiffany was. He reportedly indicated she was moving to Washington.
Tiffany was subsequently named a missing person. She’s described as 5’5” tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.
On January 14, Albany police arrested Craig Lazon for animal neglect and animal abandonment regarding Tiffany’s pet cat. He’s being considered a person of interest in the investigation, not a suspect.
After searching Tiffany’s apartment, detectives announced the case is now being handled as a missing person case and death investigation.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Albany police at 541-917-7686.