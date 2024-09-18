Person or persons responsible for poaching in Central Point identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The person or persons responsible for poaching a bull elk in Central Point earlier this month have been identified.

According to Oregon State Police, three suspects were wanted for trespassing on private land near Crater Lake Avenue and McLoughlin Drive in Central Point on September 8 and then again on September 10.

Additionally, police say the suspects killed one 5×5 bull elk on September 8 and left it to waste. Then on September 10, another suspect attempted to kill a different bull elk on the same property but was scared off by the owner.

The penalty for poaching in Oregon could result in a suspended hunting or fishing license, fines ranging from $25 to $50,000, forfeiture of weapons, and/or prison time.

