Person presumed drowned in Umpqua River

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Rescuers believe a person drowned in the Umpqua River Tuesday.
The Roseburg Fire Department said on the evening of April 9, a person saw a male wearing a dark sweatshirt struggling to stay afloat in the river.
Firefighters arrived on scene and immediately began to look for the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Eventually, the search had to be suspended due to hazardous water conditions.
“At this point, one person is missing and presumed drowned,” firefighters said. “As the weather continues to present challenges and river levels are extremely high with large amounts of debris, the Roseburg Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the dangers and to be extremely careful. Remember to say away from swift moving rivers and streams.”