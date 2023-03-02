Person who died in Roseburg officer-involved shooting identified

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The identity of a person who died in an officer-involved shooting in Roseburg has been released by investigators.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, there was a reported disturbance at the Roseburg Senior Center where several people had been stabbed by a person using the warming center.

Officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded and found the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Mia Tulasi Dasa of Grants Pass.

According to DCSO, Dasa refused to comply with directives, and non-lethal measures were taken. However, attempts to de-escalate the situation reportedly weren’t enough and an officer shot Dasa, who died at the scene.

The officer is reportedly on paid administrative leave in accordance with RPD’s policy.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No further details were made available.